Gujarat to sign MoUs with DRDO next week

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File photo)

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will sign MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) with educational institutes in Gujarat next week. These will help begin defence-related courses in the state, said retired Air Marshal RK Dhir who is the advisor to the Gujarat government for Defence and Aerospace industries.

Pointing to a “good engineering base in Karnataka”, which is being tapped by global aircraft manufacturer Airbus for operating an engineering centre at Bangalore, Air Marshal Dhir said, “We plan to do something similar here. With DRDO’s help — the Chairman has agreed — next week, the Education Secretary is going to sign an MoU where a special school of Defence Studies will be opened in Gujarat University and a Defence Technology centre at IIT RAM,” said Dhir at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday.

In the budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, the state government has made a provision of Rs 7 crore for starting a “School for Defence Studies in Gujarat University” by signing an MoU with DRDO. An additional Rs 12 crore has been provided for introducing the course of Department of Advance Defence Technology at Ahmedabad-based IITRAM in collaboration with DRDO.

“The government has factored it in the budget (announced on Friday). We plan to start the courses this year itself. Retired scientists from DRDO will be helping us in build the curriculum and to teach. Thereafter, these students will be able to go to the laboratories and work for a year,” he added. The official said these courses will help Gujarat build a good base of blue-collar workers who can be employed by the defence and aerospace industries who set up base in Gujarat.

