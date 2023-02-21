scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Gujarat to press for death penalty for 11 convicts in Godhra train burning case

Fifty-nine people were burnt to death when S6 compartment of Sabarmati Express train was set on fire by a mob.

Mehta pointed out that the trial court had convicted and sentenced 20 men to life imprisonment and imposed the death penalty on 11.
Listen to this article
Gujarat to press for death penalty for 11 convicts in Godhra train burning case
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Calling the February 27, 2002 Godhra train burning incident a “rarest of rare case”, the Gujarat government on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will press for death penalty for the 11 convicts whose sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the High Court.

Fifty-nine people were burnt to death when S6 compartment of Sabarmati Express train was set on fire by a mob.

“It is consistent that the bogey was locked from outside. The 59 people who died included ladies and children…. This is a rarest of rare case…. We will be seriously pressing for award of death penalty to the convicts whose death penalties were commuted into life imprisonment,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the State, told a three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

He told the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, that the first convict who had challenged the sentence was identified in the Test Identification Parade. “He was pelting stones with the motive of not letting passengers come out. The role of the second convict is also clear,” he submitted.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

Mehta said that as regards the third convict, a deadly weapon was found on him, while the fourth played an active role in hatching the conspiracy. “He purchased petrol, stored petrol, carried petrol and used the petrol for the purpose of burning…” he submitted.

Mehta pointed out that the trial court had convicted and sentenced 20 men to life imprisonment and imposed the death penalty on 11.

The SC pointed out that on May 13, 2022, it had granted interim bail to one accused — Abdul Rahman Dhantiya — on medical grounds to attend to his wife, a cancer patient, and mentally challenged daughters. It also gave bail to another convict who spent 17 years in jail on December 15, 2022

Advertisement

The bench asked Mehta whether the convicts will be eligible for release under the State’s premature release policy. The S-G said they would not be eligible for the relief, as they had been booked under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987.

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi said one of the convicts did not even know Gujarati and had put his thumb impression on a statement without knowing its contents.

Noting that many bail applications had been filed, the court adjourned the hearing and asked the parties to draw up a comprehensive chart indicating details of each convict.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 00:32 IST
Next Story

Student bodies protest, demand FIR in Darshan Solanki’s death at IIT-B

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close