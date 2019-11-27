Gujarat to implement anti-terror law from December 1: MoS Pradeepsinh Jadeja

Gujarat government will begin the implementation of anti-terror law – The Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act – from December 1 onwards, said Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Wednesday. President Ramnath Kovind had given a nod to the Act on November 5.

“Attempts to implement GCTOC was being made in Gujarat ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was heading the state. The state assembly had passed the law three times, but it failed to get clearance from the Centre. Why was Gujarat’s GCTOC getting the permission, when a similar MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) was in place in Maharashtra,” said Jadeja while announcing the date when the law will be implemented in Gujarat.

One of the most controversial provisions of the Act is that it empowers police to intercept oral, wire or electronic conversations and submit them as evidence in a court of law. When asked the details about new rules of

communication interception under the Act, Jadeja said, “We have formed a committee which has framed a draft of the rules for this purpose. The draft is ready. They will finalise the rules before December 1. These rules will

be complimentary to the central rules under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act 2019.”

The original bill was called the Gujarat Control of Organised Crime Bill (GUJCOC) and was passed by the state legislature in 2003, when Modi was the chief minister of the state. Thereafter, several changes were made to it, but three different Presidents including APJ Abdul Kalam, Pratiba Patil and Pranab Mukherjee returned it to the state legislature asking it to make appropriate changes to some of the controversial provisions including those

meant for the interception of communication.

Apart from possible terror activities, the new GCTOC Act will also help the government keep a tab on multilevel marketing schemes, ponzi schemes, kidnapping, extortion, seeking money for protection, contract killing and

narcotics trade.