Saturday, June 06, 2020
COVID19

Gujarat to heed Centre SOPs, places of worship to open ‘only for viewing’

The decision came after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Minister of State, Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Saturday held a video-conference with religious leaders.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: June 7, 2020 2:01:30 am
vijay rupani, coronavirus cases, gujarat lockdown, covid 19 test, coronavirus, coronavirus in gujarat, gujarat lockdown, gujarat migrant workers, coronavirus cases in gujarat, coronavirus deaths in gujarat, cororonavirus test in gujarat, coronavirus new cases in gujarat, covid 19 in gujarat, indian express news CM Vijay Rupani has directed authorities of places of worship to ensure no rituals, like offering prasad and sprinkling holy water, are performed.

The Gujarat government on Saturday decided to follow the Centre’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all malls, restaurants and hotels which are expected to open from June 8.

The SOPs will be applicable to all malls and hotels outside containment zones. For their implementation, the government has empowered municipal commissioners in municipal areas. At other places, the district magistrate or local body will be responsible for the implementation.

For religious places, the government decided they could open in “non-containment zones, but only for viewing”. The decision came after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Minister of State, Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Saturday held a video-conference with religious leaders.

The guidelines issued by the government said, “The temple management and organisers will have to ensure the devotees observe the protocols issued during the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid crowding…”

Rupani has directed authorities of places of worship to ensure no rituals, like offering prasad and sprinkling holy water, are performed. He asked devotees not to take people above the age of 65 and children to religious places and also appealed to all groups not to hold religious functions or fairs.

