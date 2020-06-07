Gujarat to heed Centre SOPs, places of worship to open ‘only for viewing’

CM Vijay Rupani has directed authorities of places of worship to ensure no rituals, like offering prasad and sprinkling holy water, are performed. CM Vijay Rupani has directed authorities of places of worship to ensure no rituals, like offering prasad and sprinkling holy water, are performed.

The Gujarat government on Saturday decided to follow the Centre’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all malls, restaurants and hotels which are expected to open from June 8.

The SOPs will be applicable to all malls and hotels outside containment zones. For their implementation, the government has empowered municipal commissioners in municipal areas. At other places, the district magistrate or local body will be responsible for the implementation.

For religious places, the government decided they could open in “non-containment zones, but only for viewing”. The decision came after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Minister of State, Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Saturday held a video-conference with religious leaders.

The guidelines issued by the government said, “The temple management and organisers will have to ensure the devotees observe the protocols issued during the Covid-19 pandemic to avoid crowding…”

Rupani has directed authorities of places of worship to ensure no rituals, like offering prasad and sprinkling holy water, are performed. He asked devotees not to take people above the age of 65 and children to religious places and also appealed to all groups not to hold religious functions or fairs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd