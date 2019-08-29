Gujarat to get Rs 1,500 crore of its CAMPA fund share

The Gujarat government will get Rs 1,500 crore from its share of CAMPA Fund from the Union Government to be utilised for compensatory afforestation in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel here Wednesday.

Addressing media persons on this, the Deputy CM said that whenever forest land is to be taken for any project by the government or a private party, they have to get permission for the same and submit certain compensatory amount with the Union government. Under the orders of the Supreme Court and rules framed by the Centre, fund collected from each state stays with the Union government and that fund is known as CAMPA (Comp-ensatory Afforestation Fund Man-agement and Planning Authority) Fund. Patel added that 90% of this fund is paid back to the respective state governments for its compulsory use in afforestation.

Patel said, “Till now, Rs 5,400 crore of Gujarat government is with the Centre. Out of that, Gujarat is slated to get 90% back. In the past 10 years (between 2009-10 and 2018-19), Gujarat Forest Department got Rs 577 crore from that fund.” He added that PM Narendra Modi has decided to release a sizeable amount to respective state governments.

Patel said that Union Minister for Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Prakash Javdekar, will handover the cheque to Gujarat Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava in New Delhi on Thursday.