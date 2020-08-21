Gujarat to ease tenancy laws for educational institutions on farm land

A decision in this regard was taken by the state cabinet in its weekly meeting Wednesday, said an official release Thursday. (Representational)

The Gujarat government has decided to amend the provisions of the Gujarat Tenancy and Agricultural Land Act to allow non-farming individuals and institutions to buy agricultural land to set up educational institutions in the state without permission of the collector concerned.

At the same time, the government has also decided to allow sale of land, which was purchased for bonafide industrial purpose, for other non-industrial purpose as per the provisions of the General Development Control Regulations (GDCR) if the industrial use is not possible.

A decision in this regard was taken by the state cabinet in its weekly meeting Wednesday, said an official release Thursday.

As per the provisions of the Gujarat Tenancy and Agricultural Land Act, non-farming individuals and institutions have to take prior permission of district collector concerned to purchase agriculture land. Once the latest decision comes in force, non-farming individuals and institutions can buy agricultural land without collector’s permission.

An official release from the government said that once such land is purchased, the individual or institution concerned will have to intimate the collector and start work on the educational project within stipulated time by getting necessary certificates.

“In past, because the collector’s permission was mandatory for non-farming individuals and institutions, it would delay the project since the process used to take a lot of time in getting title clearance and inspection. In the new revolutionary system, this problem of delay will end,” said the release.

Secondly, the state government has decided to allow sale of land, which was purchased for bonafide industrial purpose, for other non-industrial purpose also as per the provisions of the General Development Control Regulations (GDCR), if the industrial use is not possible. Such land parcels will be allowed to be sold for other non-industrial purposes by paying premium to the government as per the prevailing jantri (ready reckoner for land valuation) rates.

The government release further said that transfer of such land parcels due to merger of companies, joint venture, amalgamation or to a group company/associated company will not be considered as sale. And such transfer will be permitted by payment of 10% premium.

A person or entity buying such land through auctions done by debt recovery tribunal, national company law tribunal, liquidator, or financial institutions will have to pay only 10% premium, the release added.

“With resolutions of problems of industrial entrepreneurs related to such purchased land, efficient use of land will be possible apart from availability of new possibilities of development and direction of employment,” the release said.

Revenue minister Kaushik Patel said that a decision with regard to the above issues has been taken in the state cabinet. “Now, a Bill will be presented in the state assembly to amend the necessary provisions and then it can come in to force after Governor’s consent,” Patel said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd