Gujarat Titans players evacuated after team bus catches fire post-IPL final

Shortly after facing an IPL final defeat, the Gujarat Titans players and staff endured another scare when a short circuit caused their team to break down while returning to the hotel.

According to sources, smoke reportedly spread inside the vehicle after the electrical fault. All players and staff members were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The team waited by the roadside for a short period before a replacement bus was arranged to take them back to the team hotel.

The bus incident came at the end of a frustrating night for Gujarat Titans, who were beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in the IPL final. The defeat denied GT a second IPL title and ended an otherwise impressive campaign on a sour note.