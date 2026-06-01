Gujarat Titans players evacuated after team bus catches fire post-IPL final

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Shortly after facing an IPL final defeat, the Gujarat Titans players and staff endured another scare when a short circuit caused their team to break down while returning to the hotel.
According to sources, smoke reportedly spread inside the vehicle after the electrical fault. All players and staff members were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The team waited by the roadside for a short period before a replacement bus was arranged to take them back to the team hotel.
The bus incident came at the end of a frustrating night for Gujarat Titans, who were beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru by five wickets in the IPL final. The defeat denied GT a second IPL title and ended an otherwise impressive campaign on a sour note.
The incident also came at the end of a demanding travel schedule for the Titans. After travelling from Dharamsala to Mullanpur for the Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals on May 29, the team experienced significant travel disruptions due to bad weather. Their scheduled departure to Ahmedabad on May 30 was delayed, with the squad reaching home only late on Saturday evening.
Despite questions over whether the hectic schedule and travel fatigue contributed to Gujarat’s underwhelming performance in the final, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki refused to use it as an excuse.
“I don’t want to take away from the fact that RCB have won by simply stating that we’ve had this number of games in these short days and we’re fatigued,” Solanki said after the match. “Admittedly, it was a below-par total, but the team showed great fight while defending it. Credit must also go to the opposition for playing well,” he stated.
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