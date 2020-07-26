Gujarat: Three women ‘assault’ another alleging witchcraft, arrested

According to the police, Ranjanben suffered fracture in her hand due to the alleged assault. (Representational Image) According to the police, Ranjanben suffered fracture in her hand due to the alleged assault. (Representational Image)

Three women were arrested from a village in Valod Taluka of Tapi on Sunday, two days after they assaulted a 38-year-old woman and tied her to an electricity pole on suspicion of her being a “witch”.

According to police, the accused — Ratanben Rathod, Manuben Rathod and Teenaben Rathod — all from Buhari village in Valod of Tapi, allegedly assaulted Ranjanben Rathod (38) of the village on July 24.

As per an FIR lodged at Valod police station on Sunday, the three accused women went to the house of Ranjanben and accused her of practising witchcraft. Then they allegedly thrashed her with wooden sticks and tied her to an electricity pole in the village and she was finally rescued by her sons.

“On Friday around 8.30 am, Ratanben, Manuben and Teenaben came to my house and accused me of practising witchcraft. They said that since I am a witch and due to my activities, the son of Ratanben met with motorcylce accidents. When I refuted their claims, they started beating me up with wooden sticks, dragged me to an electricity pole and tied my hands to it. Later my sons rescued me,” said Ranjanben in her complaint to the police.

According to the police, Ranjanben suffered fracture in her hand due to the alleged assault. “After the FIR was lodged on Sunday morning, a police team went to the village and detained the three accused. Their Covid test will be conducted before the official arrest,” said a police officer at Valod Police station.

