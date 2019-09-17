Gujarat: Three students arrested after clash at MSU boys’ hostel

The Sayajigunj police in Vadodara arrested three students from the MM halls of residence in the MS University’s hostel campus, after two groups clashed at the boys hostel after midnight on Monday. As many as 10 students were injured, including the three arrested students. Three other students of the 10 injured have sustained severe head injuries.

The grievously injured students are undergoing treatment at SSG hospital. The complaint filed by one of the injured students Aniket Anand (19) a native of Bihar, who is undergoing treatment at SSG hospital, says the clash broke out between two warring students’ groups after Aniket complained against the other group to the warden regarding a parking issue.

He said in his complaint that on Sunday night his friends and he had complained to the warden regarding students parking vehicles in front of the main gate which leads to inconvenience for other students. The three accused, Nitin Rajsingh Ranawat, Sarang Mishra and Himanshu Deora then came to the complainant’s room asked them why they complained. The groups soon broke out into a fight even as other students of the warring groups joined in.

“I was asleep when the clash broke out. I rushed to the spot as soon as I was informed. We even informed the police who immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control,” Warden of MM Halls of Residence Vijay Solanki said. “The injured students were given immediate treatment and the students who sustained severe injuries were moved to the SSG hospital.” Those injured include, Aniket and two of his friends Prasandan Shivnandan and Shubham Yadav.

Based on the complaint, all three accused were booked under IPC section 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and IPC section 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed). “We had detained the students from the hostel itself after the clash broke out,” investigating office KB Sehari said. “After the complaint we arrested the three accused. No cross complaint has been filed in the case yet and further investigations are underway.”