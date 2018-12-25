Gujarat: Three killed as bus runs over passengers on depot platform

Three people were killed after a state transport bus climbed on the platform of a bus depot and ran over the waiting passengers in Navsari town Monday. The driver fled the spot, police said. A case of reckless driving has been lodged against him.

According to the police, several passengers were waiting at Navsari ST depot when the bus, GJ-18Y-6575, entered the depot. Instead of stopping the bus near the platform, the driver drove the bus on it. Four people suffered severe injuries, of whom three succumbed on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Varshaben Rajjubhai Halpati (35), a resident of Khadsupa village in Navsari district, Bhadra Dipak Patel (57), a resident of Khergam in Navsari district, and Kanhaiyalal Vekarya (42), a resident of Surat city.

Angry passengers vandalised the bus while family members of the deceased did not let the police take the bodies. Navsari BJP MLA Piyush Desai went to the spot and pacified the relatives, assuring them that strict action would be taken against the driver.

Navsari police lodged an FIR against the bus driver, identified as Praveen Dhandhal, a resident of Babra taluka in Amreli district.

Navsari town police inspector S M Sagar said, “We have registered a case against the driver and launched a hunt. He is a fresher who joined duty a few months ago. The bus had come from Surat to Navsari, and after picking passengers it was likely to go to Amalsad…”