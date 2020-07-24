Gujarat: Three IPS officers promoted to DGP rank

All three were earlier at the rank of Additional DGP (ADGP). All three were earlier at the rank of Additional DGP (ADGP).

The Gujarat government promoted three IPS officers – Keshav Kumar, Vinod Mall and Sanjay Srivastava – to Director General of Police (DGP) rank via a notification order released on Friday.

Among the three IPS officers Keshav Kumar (59), special director, Anti Corruption Bureau and Vinod Mall (59), additional director general of police (police reforms) are from 1986 batch while Sanjay Srivastava (57), ADGP CID (Crime and Railways) is from 1987 batch.

However, another IPS officer of 1986 batch that was missing from the list is Satish Chandra Verma (58), who is at the Inspector General (IG) rank, currently deployed in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Tamil Nadu. In June this year, the state government had approved the promotion of Keshav Kumar, Vinod Mall, Sanjay Srivastava and KK Ojha, also of 1987 batch, for the promotion to DGP cadre. The notification states promotion of three officers while KK Ojha is absent from the list.

As per a notification released by Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Gujarat, Home Department, “The state government is pleased to promote the following IPS officers in public interest. Keshav Kumar (GJ 1986) special director, anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Gujarat state, is promoted to DGP grade in HAG+ scale of pay to level 16 in the pay matrix of Rs 2,05,400-2,24,400 and appointed on cadre post of Director, ACB, Gujarat state. Dr Vinodkumar Mall IPS (GJ 1986), ADGP (Police reforms), Gandhinagar, is promoted to DGP grade and appointed on ex cadre post of DGP (police reforms), Gandhinagar, by upgrading the ex cadre post of ADGP (police reforms). Sanjay Srivastava IPS (GJ 1987), ADGP, CID (Crime and Railways), Gujarat state, Gandhinagar, is promoted to DGP cadre and appointed to ex cadre post of DGP, CID (Crime and Railways), by upgrading the ex cadre post of ADGP, CID (Crime and Railways). Srivastava will continue to hold the additional charge of the posts of ADGP (Intelligence) and ADGP (Technical Services and SCRB) Gandhinagar.”

