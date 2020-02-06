Gujarat: Three injured after LPG cylinder explodes inside house in Surat

A leakage in the gas cylinder might have triggered the blast A leakage in the gas cylinder might have triggered the blast

Three persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in their house at the Surat Municipal Corporation’s EWS quarters in Vesu on Wednesday. They are admitted to hospital where the condition of two is said to be critical.

According to police, the incident took place when Jyotsna Shah, wife of Praveen Shah, lighted the gas stove to prepare tea for the family in the morning. Tube of the cylinder caught fire when Jyotsna and Praveen shouted for help.

Vinod Goswami, staying next door, rushed to their house and tried to control the fire when the cylinder exploded, severely injuring Praveen, Jyotsna and Vinod.

Other residents of the building rushed to help and informed fire brigade who came in immediately and doused the fire. The injured were taken to New Civil Hospital from where Vinod has been shifted to a private hospital.

Fire officer Ajit Sonavne said, “We reached the spot immediately and rescued three minor children of the Shah couple. The couple and neighbour were rushed to hospital. Vinod suffered 80 per cent burns, Praveen 50 per cent and Jyotsna 30 per cent.

A leakage in the gas cylinder might have triggered the blast. House hold items were burnt in the incident and we brought the fire under control in half an hour.” Umra police who took statements and started probe said that Vinod was a widower with two children. He was running paan shop in Vesu, police said.

