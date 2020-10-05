Gujarat: Three held for raping 17-yr-old in Jamnagar, one accused on the run

Police said that the girl was sent to a government hospital in Jamnagar for medical examination and was discharged.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men from her neighbourhood in Jamnagar city after one of them called her to his friend’s house on September 28, police said on Sunday, adding three accused were arrested, while one was on the run.

Jamnagar police said that the incident took place on September 28 afternoon when one of the four accused, who was known to the 17-year-old girl, called her up on her mobile phone and asked her to come to one of his friend’s house. “When the girl went to that man’s friend’s house, the man raped her.

“Subsequently, three of his friends, including the one who stays in the house, took turns to rape her,” a police officer associated with the investigation said.

The girl returned home but didn’t tell her family members out of fear. “A couple of days later, her cousin came to know about the incident and he told the girl’s mother about it. When the mother asked her daughter, the latter narrated the incident. Eventually, the girl filed a police complaint on October 2,” the police officer further said, adding, “The girl was known to the man who called her to his friend’s house. They also had each other’s mobile phone numbers.”

Based on the girl’s complaint, the police booked the man known to her and his three friends for gang rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said that the girl and all the accused live in the same neighbourhood in Jamnagar city.

Police said that the three accused were detained on Saturday and were arrested on Sunday after they tested negative for Covid-19. However, the fourth accused, at whose house the girl was allegedly raped, is on the run.

District superintendent of police of Jamnagar, Deepan Bhadran, said police have established a prima facie case against the accused. “We have recovered material evidence against the accused. Three accused have already been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the fourth one,” he said.

