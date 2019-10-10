Gujarat: Three held for attacking cow herders

Waghodia police arrested three people on Wednesday for allegedly attacking cow herders with an axe.

The complainant Vaju Bharwad (22) said he and two friends from Bharwadvaas in Rajnagar village were out to graze their cows when they entered a farm bordering the village of Navarampura by mistake. The three accused identified as Rasik Parmar, Ratilal Parmar and Suresh Parmar attacked them there, he said in the complaint.

Police said the cow herders and one of the accused, Rasik, entered into an argument over grazing cows on his farm land. Soon, Suresh and Ratilal joined Rasik and they attacked the cow herders, Vaju said, adding that Ratilal attacked him with an axe on his head near his ear and he fell unconscious. When his friends raised an alarm, the trio fled. Vaju was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is being treated. Police booked all the three accused under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 114 (abettor present).

“The farms fall on the borders of the village and the villagers have had similar altercations in the past, but these fights never took such a violent turn. The victim is still in the hospital but out of danger,” police said.