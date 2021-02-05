Gujarat: Three dead, 7 injured after bus rams parked tanker

Three died on the spot and seven others injured in an Three died on the spot and seven others injured in a road accident where a bus rammed a tanker parked on roadside. (Representational)

Three persons died and seven others were injured when a luxury bus carrying people for a wedding ceremony from Malegaon in Maharashtra to Surat met with an accident in Tapi Vyara district on Friday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred between 6.15 am and 6.30 am on the state highway near Balod in Tapi when the bus crashed into a parked tanker on the roadside. Three persons died on the spot and seven others were taken to Vyara Civil Hospital and Bardoli Hospital for emergency medical relief. The process of identifying the deceased is on, they said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sujata Majumder, superintendent of police, Tapi Vyara, said, “The passengers were going for a wedding in Surat and the accident occurred when the luxury bus hit a parked tanker from behind… The tanker driver had also installed warning signs on the road near his parked vehicle.”

“The bus driver who was injured in the accident told us that he might have dozed off while driving and lost control of the vehicle as it was not dark. We have detained the driver of the tanker vehicle also. The bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigations are on.”