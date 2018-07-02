Gujarat: 42,000 bottles of illegal cough syrup seized, three arrested

According to NCB, the suspect had allegedly got the drug manufactured from a Himachal Pradesh-based manufacturer. (Representational Image) According to NCB, the suspect had allegedly got the drug manufactured from a Himachal Pradesh-based manufacturer. (Representational Image)

In a joint operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Ahmedabad and FDCA Gujarat seized an illegal consignment of over 42000 bottles of a cough syrup containing Codeine “an alkaloid obtained from opium” that is used to treat mild to moderate pain. These seizures which are the largest by the Ahmedabad unit of NCB were from three different places in Gujarat and spread over a period of two days. Three persons have been arrested in this regard, official sources said.

“This was the biggest seizure of the cough syrup which was stocked illegally. The syrup contains Codeine Phosphate which is an alkaloid obtained from opium and has a high potential for addiction. The drug was being sold illegally in the city,” said Hari Om Gandhi, zonal director, NCB-Ahmedabad.

The largest quantum of the seizures happened at a godown near Rajpur bus stand in Patan where an illegal stock of 37198 bottles (100 ml) of Safecod Cough Syrup was seized on June 29. One Lalit Kumar, a resident of Sanand town of Ahmedabad and owner of Diya Health Care, was arrested. He had a drug licence for the Sanand establishment, but the consignment of syrup stocked at the Rajpur Godown was illegal.

According to NCB, the suspect had allegedly got the drug manufactured from a Himachal Pradesh-based manufacturer. Of the 50,000 bottles, he had sold around 12,900 bottles illegal to Vansh Pharma Medical during the last two days. “The bills, however, showed that the sale was made in Vapi,” Gandhi added.

Based on statements of the accused, NCB seized an additional 2400 bottles of the same cough syrup at Hathijan Chowkdi in Ahmedabad on June 30. The same day, 2754 more bottles of the syrup were seized from the house of one Nilesh Chavda in Odhav Industrial Estate, Ahmedabad.

The NCB arrested both Chavda and one Bharat Choudhary, a resident of Behrampura. “Bharat hails from Rajasthan and his licence was cancelled long ago and was selling the drug illegally. He was also booked previously in two cases in Mumbai and was presently on bail. Nilesh, used to supply the drug on behalf of Bharat,” said the NCB official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App