Gujarat: Three accused of rape, murder of Dalit woman surrender

Days after a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped and murdered, three out of the four accused surrendered before the Modasa police late Saturday night. The fourth accused is on the run, police said.

The woman had gone missing from her home on January 1, and after four days, her body was found hanging from a tree in Modasa. Medical report confirmed that she was gangraped and the death caused due to asphyxiation by hanging.

Modasa police received flak after the woman’s family alleged that the police initially refused to lodge a missing person’s report, following which protests had broken out in Modasa.

“The three accused surrendered before the police. The procedure of their arrest will follow soon. The fourth accused is still on the run. According to her family, one of the three accused abducted the victim on January 1,” Modasa SP Mayur Patil said.

The FIR was registered on January 7.

According to the victim’s sister, who is complainant in the case, she saw one of the three accused who surrendered in his car around 12.30 pm on January 1 near Modasa bus stand. As per the FIR, when the sister asked him about the victim, he allegedly told her that he had kidnapped her, and that her family could do whatever they wanted.

The FIR also mentions that family members of the victim had checked CCTV footage from January 1, in which the deceased was seen in the car with the accused. The family members had approached Modasa town police station on Janaury 3 to lodge an FIR but they claimed that the police turned them away.

