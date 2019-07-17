Gujarat: Thakor community bans inter-caste marriages, mobile use by girls in 12 villages

The Thakor community in 12 villages of Dantewada taluka in Banaskantha district has adopted a resolution banning inter-caste marriages and prohibiting unmarried girls from using mobile phones. The move comes after several inter-caste marriages were reported recently from the district.

The resolution has also laid out penalties for families in which inter-caste marriages take place. If a Thakor girl falls in love with and marries a boy from another community, the family will have to pay a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh. If a Thakor boy marries a girl from another community, the fine is Rs 2 lakh.

On July 14, a meeting of nearly 800 Thakor leaders, including community and mohalla representatives and youths, from the 12 villages was held at Jegol village, where a nine-point resolution was passed and everyone was ordered to abide by it. Anyone violating any of the nine points will be considered an offender and punished by the community, the resolution said. The diktat also says unmarried girls will not be allowed to use mobile phones and the parents of those found carrying the devices will be held responsible.

Congress MLA from Vav constituency, Geniben Nagaji, who belongs to the Thakor community supports the ban on inter-caste marriages and ban on mobile phone use among girls. She said it would put a stop to such “incidents”.

“I receive distress calls daily from parents whose daughter has run away with a boy (from another caste). Also, in the past one month there have been nearly 10 cases of young boys and girls jumping into canals and committing suicide,” she said.

When asked how was it justified to ban only girls from using mobile phones, she said, “This will automatically control boys. Since girls are easily controlled because they stay with parents, it is right to ban (mobile phone use among) girls.”