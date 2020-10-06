Gujarat: Textile, diamond industry leaders elected to SGCCI

Dinesh Navadia

In a first, leaders of diamond and textile industries’ bodies were elected as the president and vice-president of the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI).

In the election held on Sunday, Ashish Gujarati, president of Pandesara weavers’ association, was elected as the vice-president of SGCCI for 2020-21 after he won majority of the votes. Miteshkumar Modi, a chartered accountant, had also contested for the post. Dinesh Navadia, who was the vice-president of SGCCI for 2019-20, and presently the Gujarat Region Chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, has become president of SGCCI for t2020-21.

The vice-president of SGGCI becomes president once the one-year term period of the president ends. Dinesh Navadia was earlier the president of Surat Diamond Association (SDA). Praveen Nanavati, a diamond jewellery manufacturer and former president of (SDA) had also become the SGCCI president in 2006-07, while the vice president was Arvind Kapadia, who was in garment business.

Another former SDA president, Rohit Mehta, had become president of SGCCI in 2011-12 , while the vice president was Paresh Patel, who runs bio-fuel business. This is the first time when both the top posts of SGCCI are held by leaders of leaders of diamond and textile – two major industries in Gujarat – industries’ bodies.

Dinesh Navadia told the Indian Express, “This is for the first time in the history of SGCCI, that two top posts will be governed by diamond and textile industry body leaders. We both know the issues the faced by the industries and what can be done to make it grow will be our priority. We will work in the direction of implementation of the government policy…”

The new SGCCI vice-president, Ashish Gujarati, said, “I will give priority to textile industry and mainly powerloom industry. We will focus to create brand of Surat in terms of technical textiles and garments sectors. The world is looking for the replacement of Chinese products in the garment industry and technical textiles. We will work in that direction and will make policies so that many industry players jump into it.”

