Gujarat tells businesses to vaccinate staff or face shutdown

EVEN AS it announced further easing of lockdown restrictions, the Gujarat government on Thursday made it mandatory for “managers, owners and staff of business/ professional establishments” to be vaccinated – by June 30 in 18 cities and towns that remain under night curfew, and by July 10 in the rest of the state. The government warned that “the units” which don’t comply “will be shut down”.

Following a core committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the state government said night curfew would continue in 18 of the 36 cities and towns where the curbs are currently in place.

“In these 18 cities, managers, owners and staff of business/ professional establishments have to be vaccinated by June 30. In the rest of the state, managers, owners and staff of business/ professional establishments have to be vaccinated by July 10,” said a statement released by the state information department.

“The new notification regarding extension of night curfew in 18 cities, including eight municipal corporations, and lifting of night curfew from 18 other cities will come into effect from June 27,” Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, who was part of the core committee meeting, told The Indian Express.

The cities/ towns where night curfew (10 pm–6 am) has been extended are: Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana, Bharuch, Patan, Morbi, Bhuj and Gandhidham.

In further easing of lockdown restrictions, restaurants can offer dine-in services till 9 pm, with 60 per cent seating capacity; multiplexes, cinema halls, auditoriums can operate with 50 per cent capacity; libraries with 60 per cent capacity; state-run buses with 75 per cent capacity; up to 40 people can attend a funeral, while weddings can have up to 100 guests; political and religious events can be held with 50 per cent capacity and not more than 200 people.

On Thursday, Gujarat reported 129 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths. Over 2.39 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the state so far; of these, 51.41 lakh people have received their second shots.