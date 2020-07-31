Gujarat Technological University system hacked, pvt data of students leaked

The students who have registered for online exams have uploaded the data including their photo and personal details. (Representational) The students who have registered for online exams have uploaded the data including their photo and personal details. (Representational)

The Gujarat Technological University’s (GTU) system was hacked on Thursday and personal information of nearly 1,200 Bachelor of Engineering (BE) students, including their photographs, PAN card, Aadhaar card and Voter ID card details, were leaked on a website.

GTU registered a complaint with the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell following which the officials said that an investigation has been launched into the case.

“We have started an investigation into the case but no FIR has been lodged as of now. We have received a formal complaint from the authorities and as per the probe, the decision to file a case will be taken,” said J M Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Cyber Crime.

GTU’s BE eighth-semester students’ documents that were uploaded by the students for online exams were leaked on the internet. However, later in the day it was pulled down from the link that was widely shared on the internet and social media platforms.

“A total of 28,000 students have registered for online test, but 1,200 applied after the registration process was over. We considered their request and conducted a trial run for them on July 28 late evening. On checking, we detected that the data leaked was of these students,” said GTU Vice-Chancellor Navin Sheth.

“When we declared that we would be filing a complaint with the police, soon after that the link had stopped working,” said Sheth.

“It has been verified that the system was hacked, and the hacker will also be identified. There was no exam related information like question papers that was hacked and leaked,” added Sheth.

The students who have registered for online exams have uploaded the data including their photo and personal details.

