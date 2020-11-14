Gujarat: Technical snag fixed, RoPax ferry starts smooth sail

On Saturday, around 500 passengers travelled in the vessel from Surat to Ghogha. (File)

After facing technical snags leading to suspension of service, the RoPax ferry has been successfully taking its voyage between Hazira port in Surat and Ghogha port in Bhavnagar since the last three days.

Prime Minister Narnedra Modi had virtually inaugurated the RoPax ferry services at Hazira port and Ghogha port on November 8. On November 10, the ferry services was suspended for a day after the vessel ‘Voyage Symphony’ developed a technical snag. On November 6, an electronic snag had stalled the vessel mid-sea during a trial.

From Thursday the vessels sailed in the sea taking trucks, bikes, cars, passengers between Hazia to Ghogha ports.

Sources said that due to the suspension of services, the Detox group, which runs the ferry services, had to face a huge loss as they had to refund tickets of around 974 passengers and for 177 cars, 63 bikes and 10 trucks. Sources said that it takes 3.45 hours for the vessel to reach from one destination to another.

After the movement of vessel became streamline from Thursday and Friday, a total of 1,338 passengers had travelled between Surat to Ghogha on the vessel. A considerable number of cars and bikes were also loaded on the vessels from both the locations.

On Saturday, around 500 passengers travelled in the vessel from Surat to Ghogha along with 65 bikes and 70 cars.

Chetan Contractor, Chairman of Detox group , said, “We are getting good number of customers through online bookings, due to the Diwali vacations. People are enjoying the voyage. For two days services were suspended due to the poor quality of oil used in the vessel. Now the technical issues have been solved. At present we are making only one trip from to and fro from Surat to Ghogha. We will also increase the trips in coming days. We are getting most of customers through cargo transport services, which will start after Diwali vacations.”

