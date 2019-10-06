Not enough teachers: Villagers lock up govt school, burn DEO’s effigy

Villagers of Devala village in Nizar taluka of Tapi district locked up the village government school on Saturday and burnt an effigy of the Tapi district education officer, protesting against his inaction in filling up vacancies for teachers in the school. The school, which has 158 students from class 1 to class 8, has just three teachers, including the principal, and hardly any classes were being conducted.

The protesting villagers said they would not unlock the gates until a sufficient number of teachers is deputed to the school.

Devala is a village in the interior of Nizar taluka and has a total population of 1,500 people, all of them from tribal communities. The village children study at the government school from class one to eight in Gujarati medium and, for further studies, travel about 10 km to Nizar taluka.

The shortage of teachers at the village school came to light when the family of a class 4 student Anil Vasava enquired about about his classwork and homework a few days ago, and the boy told them that they just sat idle the whole day or played in the ground as no classes were being taught.

Anil’s father Kishor Vasava then spoke to other students of the village and they verified the facts. Kishor Vasava then contacted village sarpanch Bharat Bhil, following which they along with a few villagers went and met School Principal Jayshree Patel. The school principal told them there was a shortage of staff, which is why they were not able to conduct classes regularly.

“Our school has three teaching staff including me, the other two being Manan Shukkal and Pushpa Patel. We have a shortage of four teachers in our school,” Principal Patel said, speaking to The Indian Express. “We have made representations to our top officials many times but nobody paid any attention.”

Earlier there were four teachers, including the principal, but in August, one of the teachers Giraben Vanmali, who had spent five years at the school, was transferred to her native place in Songadh taluka. Sources in the primary education department said that as per the rules, a teacher deputed in a government school far from his or her hometown has to serve at least five years in the same school before which they can get a transfer back to a school in their hometowns.

“We are also helpless and we told the villagers when they complained to us that our top bosses are not paying attention,” Principal Patel said.

The villagers also subsequently made representations to District Education Officer J M Patel and also to Taluka Education Officer S D Parmar. Receiving no positive response, the angered villagers locked the school on Saturday, and burnt the effigy of the DEO.

Devala village sarpanch Dhanraj Bhil said, “The education of our village children is affected…We have made representations to the Taluka Education Officer, District Education Officer and even to the Chief Minister and Education Minister, but nobody paid any attention. Finally, we decided to lock the school with a demand that until the shortage of teachers is not addressed, we will not unlock the school gates.”

When The Indian Express contacted Taluka Education Officer S D Parmar, he said he had learnt about the villagers having locked up the school. “We are working to depute two teachers to the Devala government school and will issue an order today. Most probably they will join their duty from Monday onwards,” he said. The district education officer claimed the teacher shortage was a district-wide problem. “There is a shortage of teachers in primary sections in all 38 schools in Nizar taluka and even in the entire Tapi district.”