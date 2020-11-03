Gujarat: Teacher beaten up for ‘uploading nude photos’ on WhatsApp group

No official police complaint has been registered in the matter so far.

A computer teacher at a Hindi-medium school in Ankleshwar was beaten up Monday and later handed over to the police by parents for allegedly uploading nude photographs on the school’s WhatsApp group for Class X students, police said.

The teacher claimed to have mistakenly uploaded the photograph and submitted a written apology. He was later dismissed from services by the school management.

According to police, the teacher of a school at Padmavati Nagar in Ankleshwar town in Bharuch, took online classes Saturday – the school is holding online classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the classes ended, he allegedly uploaded nude photographs on the school’s WhatsApp group for Class X students. Though the teacher removed photographs from the group soon after, they had already been shared on the other such groups of the school.

On Monday, several parents and students reached the school and beat up the teacher for alleged obscenity.

The school management also reached the school on learning about the incident and assured to initiate strict actions against the teacher.

The school authorities later called the police control room.

A team from Ankleshwar GIDC police station reached the spot and took the teacher to the police station.

“We have taken the statements of the teacher and the school trustees. It has been found that the teacher had taken an online class and later shared his nude photographs on a school’s WhatsApp group for students. In his statement, the teacher claimed he accidentally shared the pictures and had deleted them from the group on realising his mistake,” Ankleshwar GIDC police inspector Rahgu Karmatiya said.

The school authorities, Karmatiya said, have accepted his apology letter and had dismissed him from the job.

“We allowed the teacher to go home as nobody had lodged a complaint in this connection,” he added.

