Gujarat tally crosses 5,000 mark, records 26 deaths – highest in a day

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Gujarat crossed the 5,000 mark and the state also recorded highest number deaths in a single day – 26 – on Saturday.

With 340 new cases being reported, total cases in the state stands at 5,105, while the death toll has reached 262.

Around 1,000 cases have been reported in the state in the past three days. The testing capacity has also been on a rise, with 5,342 samples tested in 24 hours using the pooling technique, said Prinicipal Health Secretary Jayanti Ravi. As many as 160 people were discharged even as 36 remained critical and on ventilator support.

“We will decide by Sunday the classification and categorisation of talukas within the Centre-notified districts as red, orange and green zone in the state,” said Ravi.

Meanwhile, 3,954 private clinics and hospital OPD services have been resumed till now, across the state, said Ravi.

Ahmedabad tally went to 3,565 with 252 new cases reported, even as 20 others died, with eight of them having no other ailment. The youngest of them was a 35-year-old man while the oldest being 75 years old. A 69-year-old man who died had liver and lung conditions and a 62-year-old deceased patient had brain-related complications. Two other men, both 66 years of age, died with one having hypertension and the other a diabetic patient.

A 46-year-old hypertensive HIV positive man too succumbed as did two hypertensive and diabetic women aged 67 and 75 years. A 16-year old girl, the youngest to succumb in the day, was suffering from epilepsy. Three others had at least one serious underlying condition along with hypertension and diabetes, including a 78-year old man with heart condition, a 60-year old woman with kidney ailment and a 66-year old man with kidney and mental disorders. Two patients each died in designated private hospitals in Ahmedabad and Anand.

Taking the death toll to 24, Vadodara saw three others die, including two hypertensive men aged 54 and 82 years, with the latter, who was also diabetic, having lung conditions. Another 63-year-old woman who died in Vadodara had no underlying condition. As many as 26 others tested positive in Vadodara, including a 41-year-old police driver, taking the district tally to 350.

Kheda reported three new cases, including a 30-year-old man who works as a labourer in the Piplag vegetable market, taking the total to nine in the district.

Anand reported its fifth death in a 54-year old hypertensive and diabetic woman while Surat saw two more hypertensive and diabetic patient succumb including a 62-year old man who also had cardiac conditions. On the other hand, Surat reported 17 new cases, taking the district tally to 661.

Tapi, Valsad, Panchmahal and Dahod reported single cases each, while Botad added three new cases including a 52-year-old man with a travel history to Ahmedabad and Rajkot in the last week, taking the district tally to 27. According to Botad District Collector Vishal Gupta, the district has till now been successful in detecting mildly symptomatic cases.

The district of Gandhinagar saw its highest single-day jump in new cases with 18 people testing positive, taking the district total to 67. Bhavnagar crossed 50 cases with six more testing positive.

