Gujarat tally crosses 17,500; more than 1,100 patients discharged

Of the 32 Covid-19 patients who died across the state on Tuesday, 24 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad and two patients succumbed to the infection in Aravalli taking the death toll to seven, vis-a-vis the total 111 cases here. (Representational) Of the 32 Covid-19 patients who died across the state on Tuesday, 24 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad and two patients succumbed to the infection in Aravalli taking the death toll to seven, vis-a-vis the total 111 cases here. (Representational)

With more than 400 new cases reported across Gujarat for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, the state’s total Covid-19 count crossed 17,500 while a record 1,100-plus patients were discharged. Of these, 95 were discharged from 15 districts and the remaining were discharged from hospitals in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad reported 279 new cases, of which 12 were from the rural jurisdiction, including six from the Dholka taluka and two each from the talukas of Viramgam and Sanand. Of the 32 Covid-19 patients who died across the state on Tuesday, 24 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad and two patients succumbed to the infection in Aravalli taking the death toll to seven, vis-a-vis the total 111 cases here. This brings the case fatality rate for the district at 6.3 percent, a little lesser than that of Ahmedabad where the case fatality rate is hovering around 6.95 percent.

Surat total crossed 1,700 with 58 more cases reported, while another person succumbed to the infection here. Mehsana and Junagadh, too, reported one death each, with Junagadh seeing a patient succumb to the infection for the first time. Vadodara crossed the 1,100-mark with 32 more cases, while VMC confirmed three more deaths, taking the death toll here to 45. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation concluded that the three persons died of “multiple comorbidities.” No other details pertaining to the date of death or age was made available, as per the “new privacy policy of the administration.”

Narmada, which took the second-highest number of samples in the state on June 1, testing 330 in a 24-hour cycle, reported its 19th case on Tuesday. The patient is a worker from the contracting company of the Statue of Unity, who tested positive after arriving from Surat. The L&T labour colony, located in Vagadiya village in Garudeshwar, has now been turned into a containment zone.

Gandhinagar tally stood at 300 with 15 more cases, while Mehsana reported five more cases. More than 5,300 samples were taken in a 24-hour cycle across the state.

Pvt hospitals seek Tocilizumab

The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) on Tuesday wrote to the principal secretary of health, seeking that immunosuppressive injection Tocilizumab be made available for the private hospitals where Covid-19 patients are being treated. “Since the last few days, these injections are not available anywhere in Ahmedabad … Since it is a medicine which has been proven useful, if it is available at that moment in the hospitals, it can prove to be life-saving,” stated the letter.

