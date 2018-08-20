Gujarat: Sweeper gives stitches on head of patient, video goes viral

The Resident Medical Officer S R Patel of Bharuch Civil hospital assured he would issue a memo to the doctor and seek her explanation into the incident. (ANI photo) The Resident Medical Officer S R Patel of Bharuch Civil hospital assured he would issue a memo to the doctor and seek her explanation into the incident. (ANI photo)

A video of a sweeper working on contract at the Bharuch Civil Hospital giving stitches on the head of an injured youth in the emergency ward, as the hospital nurse and a lady doctor looked on, went viral on Monday. The doctor has been identified as Indira Contractor.

The sweeper identified as Brijesh Solanki, told The Indian Express, “Last night a patient turned up at the hospital with head injury. Madam (Indira) told me to take stitches, I refused and told her that earlier also similar incident had taken place and I was strictly warned by the RMO not to take stitches. However, she insisted and threatened me that she will complain about him to the contractor (of the sweeper). Finally, I surrendered to her instructions and stitched up the patient, Janak Desai, last night. I learnt taking stitches watching doctors during night shifts.”

The Resident Medical Officer S R Patel of Bharuch Civil hospital assured he would issue a memo to the doctor and seek her explanation of the incident. Sources said that two months ago, a similar video had gone viral where the same sweeper was seen taking stitches on another injured youth.

The patient, Janak Desai (26), a resident of Ayodhya Nagar society in Bharuch, who was returning with his friend from Ankleshwar on his bike met with an accident while crossing the Golden bridge built on Narmada river. His bike skid and he fell down incurring severe injuries, he was then immediately rushed to the Bharuch civil hospital by his friend, where later on his elder brother Vipul also turned up.

They were shocked to see Dr Indira Contractor, who was on duty at Emergency ward and had examined Desai, ordering Brijesh Solanki to take stitches on the portion of his head that bore a deep gash. As Solanki got on to the job, the hospital nursing staff and doctors stood aside. The entire scene was captured in the video taken by the relative of the victim. After the stitches were taken successfully, Contractor is heard and seen telling the relatives to go ahead for CT scan.

Solanki, a 12th standard Science stream pass out from Bharuch, has been working with the Bharuch Civil hospital since last 4 years under a contractor, D G Vakrani. During his four years, he had spent three and half years working in different operation theatres and around six months ago he was transferred to the emergency ward.

Solanki said, “While working in the operation theatre, my work was to assist the doctors who perform surgeries, and I kept watch on their hands movements and slowly I started learning about how to take stitches and make cuts on the body. We act as per the instructions of doctors and if we refuse they will complain about us to our contractor and also get us kicked out from the job. We don’t have any way out, but to follow the instructions given by doctors.”

Talking to the Indian Express Resident Medical officer of Bharuch Civil hospital S R Patel said, “The person who is seen taking stitches in the video, is Brijesh Solanki who works as a sweeper in our hospital under contract bases.

Last time we had strictly warned him not to act on the instructions given by any doctors. It is the duty of doctor to take stitches. We will issue the doctor a memo and later steps would be taken accordingly.”

As the video went viral, questions were raised about the processes followed by the doctors at the hospital. Around two months ago, similar video of Solanki taking stitches on an injured person at Bharuch Civil hospital had gone viral and at that time no steps were taken against doctor Contractor.

Desai’s family later shifted him to a private hospital.

