Gujarat: Suspended cop arrested with illegal liqour worth Rs 1.5 lakh

A suspended police constable attached with the Amreli police was arrested by the Dahod police for ferrying illegal liqour.

Acting on a tip off, the police initiated a check at the Madhya Pradesh-Gujarat border on the highway near Vateda village in Dahod. When the car arrived at the check point and before the police could check the vehicle, the accused tried to reverse the car and flee but rammed into the divider.

The accused then got down from the car and tried to run. While one of the accused managed to flee, constable Nilesh Patel was nabbed by the police.

The other accused has been identified as Sanjay Baria, a native of Sehra taluka in Panchmahals. The police recovered 1,548 bottles of illicit liqour of various brands, worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

During investigation Patel confessed that they were ferrying the liqour from MP to Sanjay’s house in Sehra, the police said. Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Prohibition Act.

According to the police, Nilesh was out on bail after he was arrested by the Godhra police in a case of dowry harassment.

Following his arrest, he was suspended from his official duties and was serving a jail term and was released on bail three weeks ago, the police said.

