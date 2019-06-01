Gujarat: Train hawker arrested after video of him mimicking politicians goes viral

A hawker selling toys on trains was arrested from Surat railway platform on Friday by Railway Protection Force after a video of him mimicking and mocking politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went viral on social media.

Identified as Avdhesh Dubey, RPF has filed an FIR against him under several sections of Railway Act, including section 44 (prohibition on hawking and begging), 145 B (spreading nuisance or using abusive language in railway carriage), 147 (unlawful entry into train), among others.

For the last few days, a six-minute-long video purportedly showing Dubey doing a parody of a host of politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while selling toys to the passengers on a train had gone viral on several social media platforms.

A native of Varanasi, Dubey had migrated to Valsad two years ago, and since then he had been selling toys to train passengers travelling between Vapi and Surat, said sources in the RPF.

“We have charged Avdhesh Dubey for unauthorised vending,” Railway Protection Force Inspector (Surat) Ishwar Singh Yadav said.

“The video clip of Avdhesh Dubey has become very popular on social media and we also received his video. In the video clip he was seen making remarks on the political leaders,” Yadav said, adding “his way of talking to customers is quite impressive”.

Dubey was later produced before a Railway Court on Friday afternoon and was sent to judicial custody for 10 days.