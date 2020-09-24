Surat: Multiple explosions result in massive fire at ONGC plant

Several fire department officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation as well as from other companies at Hazira are present at the spot.

Three consecutive blasts led to a massive fire in the main terminal line at ONGC’s Hazira plant in Surat city early on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far by the district administration.

Surat district collector Dr Dhaval Patel said, “The incident took place at ONGC Hazira plant where a vapour cloud of hydro carbon was sighted. A fire broke out at 3.05 am after three consecutive blasts. Several fire tenders are at the spot and are trying to bring the blaze under control.

The incident took place at ONGC Hazira plant where a vapour cloud of hydro carbon was sighted. The incident took place at ONGC Hazira plant where a vapour cloud of hydro carbon was sighted.

He added: “The fire took place in the gas terminal plant and the technical activity to reduce the air pressure has been carried out by the ONGC officials. Slowly, the fire is being brought under control. There is no need to shift the people in the area. No casualties have been so far reported.”

Several fire department officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation as well as from other companies at Hazira are present at the spot. Several fire department officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation as well as from other companies at Hazira are present at the spot.

Several fire department officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation as well as from other companies at Hazira are present at the spot.

Several cops are also deployed at the site. The incident has also resulted in traffic along the main road.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.