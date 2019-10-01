Surat: Dog helps police crack robbery, murder case

With the help of a six-year-old dog, Bharuch police Monday arrested five men who allegedly murdered three security guards and looted a glass factory at Ankleshwar in Bharuch district on September 17.

A gang of 25 robbers beat up six security guards posted at the factory and escaped with water motors, cables wires etc. Three of the guards died on the spot while the rest were admitted to a hospital. The deceased are identified as Devkishan Rabari, Parabhai Rabari and Gova Rabari. The injured persons are Mafabhai Rabari, Ishwar Rabari and Janardhan Rai.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Mafabhair, Bharuch Local Crime Branch officers started a probe. One of the police dogs identified as Teji was taken to the spot. He took the police to a sugarcane field located nearby where the cops found empty plastic food boxes of Hotel Royal Inn and water bottles.

On checking the CCTV footage of the hotel, the police found the registration number of a tempo. On checking it, the officers found that its owner lives at Kosad in Surat city.

“The credit goes to Teji. We found one iron road used by the accused to beat the security guards from the spot. The dog smelled it and took us to a sugarcane field. We have arrested five of the accused. Efforts are on to nab the rest of them,” Bharuch Local Crime Branch police inspector J N Jala said.