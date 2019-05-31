Regularise coaching institutes: PIL in SC after Surat tragedy

In the backdrop of the fire incident in Surat in which 22 students lost their lives at a coaching institute, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking regularisation of the institutes.

Seeking the court’s direction to the Central government for regularising coaching institutes, the PIL stated that such institutes largely remain unregularised and are not governed by any rules or statutes.

The government should lay down regulations providing for minimum standards for the operation of such institutes, and to protect the fundamental right of the students by framing a guideline or passing the direction to the concerned department to look after the safety measures needs to be adopted by these coaching institutes, the PIL stated.

“There will be initial resistance to all the new regulations, curtailing the freedom that coaching classes are used to up to the present, but after the initial teething troubles, the petitioner is of view that regularisation of coaching classes will create a better scenario for the students, their parents and the those who run the coaching classes,” the petition filed by advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak stated.

The PIL has claimed that 87 per cent of primary school children and up to 95 per cent of the higher secondary attend private coaching classes in the country.

The PIL emphasized on constitutional right of safety of students. “…these institutes come under the purview of state as defined under Article 12 of the Constitution, the criteria of public importance and public duty is performed by these organizations and institutes while using the resources of the state and for this reason it is covered under the definition of State and strict action should be initiated against these institutes violating local building bylaws and safety norms,” the PIL stated.