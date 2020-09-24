Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board: ‘80 complaints on recruitment exams between 2015 and 2019’

The state government had to eventually appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the grievances of the protesting candidates. (Representational)

Between 2015 and 2019, the Gujarat government received 80 complaints of irregularities in the recruitment examinations conducted by Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB). And in at least four of them, FIRs were registered by concerned authorities, the Gujarat Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

The data came as reply from Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to an unstarred question raised by Congress MLA from Jambusar constituency Sanjay Solanki. According to the CM, the government received nine complaints of irregularities each in 2015 and 2016, three in 2017, six in 2018 and 53 complaints in 2019 related to GSSSB’s various recruitment processes. Two FIRs were registered in 2016 and one was registered in 2018 for different recruitment processes conducted by GSSSB.

Notably, the fourth instance was in 2019 related to the recruitment examination for Bin-Sachivalay Clerk and Office Assistant held on November 17, 2019. Alleging paper leak, hundreds of candidates had launched a public agitation in Gandhinagar demanding cancellation of the recruitment examination.

The state government had to eventually appoint a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the grievances of the protesting candidates.

Following recommendation of the SIT, GSSSB had cancelled the recruitment examination.

In response to another unstarred question by Congress MLA from Kalavad, Pravin Musadiya, the chief minister replied that total four FIRs were registered in the state related to the paper leak incident of recruitment process of Bin-Sachivalay Clerk and Office Assistant in 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd