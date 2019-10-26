Gujarat: Sub-inspectors waiting years for promotion made inspectors as ‘Diwali gift’

The Gujarat Director General of Police has granted promotion to as many as 380 police Sub-Inspectors to the post of police Inspectors (unarmed) across Gujarat as a ‘Diwali gift’.

The green signal for the pending promotion of 380 SIs comes two months after the Gujarat High Court removed the stay order on their postings.

As per a notification by the office of Gujarat DGP, there have been several vacancies in the post of police inspectors (unarmed) in the state.

“In 2010, the applicants who were given Sub-Inspector (unarmed) posts with lateral entry have been awaiting promotion for several years but it has not been made possible due to a stay order by the honourable Gujarat High Court, due to the question of seniority. Because of this, over 40 per cent Inspector (unarmed) posts have been lying vacant in the state. However, two months ago, the case was again fought in the HC and after an order from the state government, the DGP has approved the promotion of 380 SIs (grade 3) admitted in 2010, on the basis of seniority, to the post of Inspector (grade 2) on the occasion of Diwali,” read the notification.

“Since the post of PI is extremely important, the new postings will further improve the efficiency of the Gujarat Police to maintain law and order, as well as harmony in the state,” read the order.