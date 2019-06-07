Sub-Inspector who opened fired at shopowner booked for murder attempt

Three days after sub-inspector SV Chudasma had opened fire at a civilian in the Tarsali area of the city, he was booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Makarpura police station on Thursday.

Simit Prajapati, the civilian who sustained three gunshot wounds, stated that he was at home with his brother on Monday night when they spotted a man fighting with their 65-year old father across the street. As they tried to intervene, Chudasma threatened them and fired at Simit four times, leaving his stomach and thighs severely injured. He is in a stable condition now.

Chudasma, however, says that he saw five men seated at a paan shop and suspected they posessed liqour bottles. When he asked them if they had the required permits, the men were enraged which further led to a verbal and physical altercation. Dressed in civilian clothers, Chudasma insisted he was a police officer, but the men continued to beat him, even trying to snatch his loaded service pistol. It was then that he opened fire in self-defence and went to the police station to file an FIR.

“We have sent the pistol, the bullets, and the empty cartridge to the Forensic Science Laboratory, and are going through the CCTV footage,” added DCP (Zone 3) Sanjay Kharat.

“We have also sought medical reports for the two, and recorded Simit’s statements after he gained consciousness.