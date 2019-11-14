Gujarat: Study to focus on thermal comfort and energy use in affordable houses

In an effort to understand thermal comfort conditions in affordable houses in Ahmedabad, the Centre for Advanced Research in Building Science and Energy (CARBSE) at CEPT Research and Development Foundation, CEPT University, in association with Mahila Housing Trust (MHT) is undertaking a study.

Advertising

“We are looking at affordable houses because we are yet to fully understand the thermal comfort sensations and preferences of the occupants of affordable houses,” said Prof Rajan Rawal, executive director, Centre for Advanced Research in Building Science and Energy, CEPT University, told The Indian Express.

The study will consider climatic conditions of the country as well as the economic aspects, Rawal said.

Bijal Brahmbhatt, director, Mahila Housing Trust (MHT), an autonomous organisation working to improve habitat conditions of women from economically weaker sections in the informal sector, said, “As per an initial survey, eneregy consumption increases four times with a shift from slum dwelling to an affordable housing.”

Advertising

Data has been collected from 20 households from three affordable housing developments in Ahmedabad across different time of the year.

The project is in view of ‘Housing for all – 2022’, launched in 2015 by the central government for providing quality affordable housing to economically weaker sections by 2022.