Gujarat: Storage in state’s dams increases to 60%

While storage in north Gujarat and Kutch regions remained almost static, it actually went down in 17 reservoirs of central Gujarat region. (Representational)

WITH THE state receiving good rainfall over the past one week, storage in dams have seen a 10 per cent increase and touched 60 per cent on Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, total storage in 206 major dams of the state was 15,030.88 million cubic metres (mcm) or around 60 per cent of the total designed storage capacity of these dams. This is around 2,500 mcm more than 12,676 mcm recorded three weeks ago on July 26.

Both south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions have recorded around 20 per cent increase in storage during this period. In Saurashtra, 140 dams had gross storage of 1,983.44 mcm on Sunday as compared to 1,453 mcm on July 26. That represents 78 per cent storage of designed capacity of dams. Also, 40 of the 140 dams are filled to their capacity. On the other hand, storage in 13 dams, excluding Sardar Sarovar, held 6,360.27 mcm water on Sunday as compared to 4,664 mcm three weeks ago.

Sardar Sarovar, popularly called Narmada dam, the largest reservoir of the state also sow its gross storage increase by around one mcmc to touch 5,044.82 mcm. That is 53.33 per cent storage in the dam.

While storage in north Gujarat and Kutch regions remained almost static, it actually went down in 17 reservoirs of central Gujarat region.

Storage in 15 dams of north Gujarat was 534.45 mcm (27.80 per cent) as compared to 27.27 three weeks ago.

Storage in 20 dams of Kutch went up to 136.11 (40.96 per cent), marginally higher than 38.81 on July 26. However, storage in 17 dams of central Gujarat region dipped to 971.79 or 41.40 per cent. This is a decline of around 1.5 per cent.

As of Sunday, total 47 dams were filled completely. Saurashtra accounted for 40 of them. Shetrunji, the largest reservoir in Saurashtra, was 82 per cent full by virtue of having received 254.71 mcm water against its designed storage capacity of 308.86 mcm. Bhadar, the second biggest dam of the region has also been put on alert as gross storage stood at 145.59, representing 77.38 per cent of its capacity. Khodiyar dam in Amreli too was around 96 per cent full.

Incidentally, the latest spell of rain is also centred over south Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch regions while north and central Gujarat regions are highly rain-deficient this monsoon

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd