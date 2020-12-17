Gujarat: State to develop online system for reporting accidents at industrial sites

The source code will be the property of the government of Gujarat (DISH) for which no extra cost will be borne by Government (Representational)

The labour and employment department officers of the Gujarat government will soon get a new online Accident Reporting System for timely and accurate reporting of accidents that occurs at factories or construction sites.

The Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health (DISH) functioning under labour and employment department will develop a web and mobile application-based Accident Reporting System and MIS (Management Information System) that will allow officers to file the intimation form, primary accident report and detailed accident report, stated an official release here on Wednesday.

An MoU in this regard was signed between P M Shah, DISH director, and Ashok Panjawani, vice-president, Shroff S R Rotary Institute of Chemical Technology (SRICT).

“This will be beneficial for the department and industrial fraternity. DISH officials should be able to generate primary and detail investigation reports, compensation and legal action, etc. By this system, department keep track of such accidents and impart training and guidance for prevention of incidents to Industry personnel,” said Vipul Mittra, additional chief secretary of the department.

The said system will be developed under PPP mode. Within one month of launch of the system, it is required to be shifted at the state data centre (SDC). The source code will be the property of the government of Gujarat (DISH) for which no extra cost will be borne by Government.

“SRICT will carry out all services without charging any cost to DISH.” Mittra added.

“This system also helps and keep track to expedite compensation process to be paid to the next of kin of poor labourers who lost their lives,” the official added.

