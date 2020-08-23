Gujarat: State sees over 1,200 fresh cases; 75k samples tested

Surat recorded as many as 238 new cases and six died due to Covid-19. (Representational)

Recording a new high of 1.212 fresh Covid-19 cases, Gujarat’s tally crossed 85.800 as of Saturday. The state also saw its highest testing, with over 75,000 samples being tested on Saturday.

As Ahmedabad tally crossed 29,000 cases, the district reported 179 new cases and three deaths due to Covid-19 for the second consecutive day.

Among the 26 new micro-containment zones which were declared on Saturday, was also a floor of the Gujarat Gas office building in Thaltej.

Amreli touched a record-high of 67 fresh cases and currently has nearly 400 patients undergoing treatment.

As of mid-July, the district saw daily new cases numbering in single digits and had seen its highest on August 10 when it had reported 42 fresh cases.

While the state health department pegs the number of Covid deaths in the district at 14 till date, as per the local administration, the district until August 20, had reported 21 deaths. According to the district adminnistration’s information, the district had also reported 67 new cases on August 20.

Jamnagar saw as many as 80 cases reported on Saturday, taking the tally here to over 1,800 cases now.

