Gujarat: State records 1,318 new Covid cases,13 deaths

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,318 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 deaths, of which eight where reported from Ahmedabad city, state health department data stated. While the state’s total virus count has shot up to 2.23 lakh cases, at least 2.04 lakh patients have been discharged till date here, they said.

In Ahmedabad city, which reported nearly 270 fresh cases, as many as 70 households were added to micro-containment zones. Western areas of Bodakdev, Jodhpur, Bopal and Satellite, the first few hotspots in the city, added no new micro-containment zones.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), meanwhile, sealed a hospital at Naroda area for continuing to diagnose patients for the viral infection based on chest scans, thus following the acceptable treatment protocol, officials said.

Atmiya Hospital, a private hospital, was sealed after the civic body received complaints on Wednesday that the hospital was admitting patients for Covid-19 despite not being designated as one. Upon physical inspection by an AMC panel, civic officials also found that the hospital was diagnosing patients based on high-resolution computerised tomography (HRCT) scans and initiated treatment for Covid19 based on such diagnosis. Medical records of patients also showed they had been administered Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug.

Besides from Ahmedabad, the three districts of Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot continued to report between 130 and 300 cases each day, officials said. In Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha and Patan districts too cases showed no signs of decline.

