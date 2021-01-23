Gujarat: State govt unveils Covid-19 response review document

WHO representative to India, Roderico Ofrin, who was also at the event added, “This is precisely why you have to do regular reviews of your response so that you are able to update your strategies.” (Representational)

Following the guidelines outlined by World Health Organisation (WHO) for documenting Intra-Action Review (IAR), Gujarat has produced a documentation from March 19 when it reported the first case of Covid-19, until December 2020, authored by IIM-Ahmedabad professor Ranjan Ghosh and Indian Institute of Public Health director Dr Dileep Mavlankar in collaboration with the State Health Resource Centre.

The report was unveiled Friday at Gandhinagar in the presence of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, along with senior bureaucrats including Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi, Health Commissioner Jaiprakash Shivahare.

The report, as explained by Mavlankar and Ghosh, interviewed 43 persons, directly involved in the action plan, and looked at 10 different categories which included coordination, planning, disease surveillance, case management, hospital preparation, operational support and logistics, research and exchange of knowledge.

Patel emphasised that the documentation would serve as “a guiding document” for years to come as it was seen there was an absence of detailed documentation for the 1918 Spanish flu, a century ago, Ghosh and Mavlankar said, the report is a preliminary and dynamic one at the moment.

Responding to a query from The Indian Express on how a documentation such as this would truly reflect the success or failure of policies at a time when the science around Covid-19 is evolving, Ghosh said, “As we progress, we plan to keep on updating the lessons…this is not something which is static.”

WHO representative to India, Roderico Ofrin, who was also at the event added, “This is precisely why you have to do regular reviews of your response so that you are able to update your strategies.”

Ofrin meanwhile also added, that Gujarat is well known for its “resilience” as was exemplified with the 2002 earthquake.

Rupani said, “This document has been made with an objective for future reference purpose, so that in case such an event occurs in the future, if this document is there, those making decisions at that time , can refer to this.”