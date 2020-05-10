Gujarat: State extends deadline for power bill payment to May 30

The state government on March 26 had fixed May 15 as the last date for making the payments. (Representational Photo) The state government on March 26 had fixed May 15 as the last date for making the payments. (Representational Photo)

The Gujarat government has extended the deadline for paying March-April electricity bill for all consumers of state discoms to May 30, an official release said on Saturday.

The state government on March 26 had fixed May 15 as the last date for making the payments. The government also exempted consumers using low-tension electricity supply like shopkeepers, traders and MSMEs from paying the fixed and demand charges for April.

For consumers with high-tension power supply, the government has decided to exempt those, whose consumption is just 50 per cent of the average consumption for the three months of the pre-lockdown period, from paying the fixed and demand charges for April, stated the release.

This exemption will, however, be not applicable to banks, telecom companies, petrochemical complex, refineries, dairies and hospitals.

