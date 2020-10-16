Gujarat: State Covid tally crosses 1.56 lakh, 11 more dead

Ahmedabad district has the maximum of the state’s total active patients at present. (Representational)

The coronavirus tally in Gujarat crossed1.56 lakh cases on Thursday after testing around 50,000 samples the day before, even as 1,185 new cases were reported and 11 others succumbed to the viral infection across the state, taking the death toll to 3,634.

Ahmedabad district, which has now reported over 38,655 cases till date and continues to see the second-highest daily new cases after Surat, reported 186 new cases and four fatalities on Thursday.

Of the over 1,863 deaths reported from the district till date, only 58 of these deaths were reported from the rural limits of Ahmedabad. In the rural part of the district, the maximum cases have been reported from the Sanand block – 626 cases – followed by Dholka (577) and Dascroi (384).

From the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, that is the city limits, majority of the over 3,000 active cases are from the west and north west zones of the city. The two zones combined make up more than one-third of the city’s patients who are currently undergoing treatment.

Across Gujarat, over 14,700 persons are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus, with 2,268 patients in Surat, 2,124 patients in Vadodara and Rajkot seeing another 1,107 patients admitted.

