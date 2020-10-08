Gujarat: State Covid cases cross 1.46 lakh, 9 more dead

The rural limits of Ahmedabad also reported a Covid-19 fatality. (Representational)

Gujarat reported nine Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday as the cumulative tally neared 1.47 lakh. As many as 1,311 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The state health department also empowered district health officers and medical officers to grant approval to private laboratories, who have sought permission, to conduct rapid antibody tests (RATs).

Ahmedabad district has crossed over 37,000 cases and Surat has reported over 31,000 cases. Rajkot crossed 11,000 cases and Junagadh’s tally stands at over 3,000 cases. The four districts along with Vadodara and Jamnagar, make up over 1.01 lakh of the total cases, that is over two-third of the total case load.

In Ahmedabad, among those to report recovery was former Gujarat DGP P P Pandey, who was formerly accused in the Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case and later discharged. Pandey was admitted at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation–run SVP Hospital on September 25.

The rural limits of Ahmedabad also reported a Covid-19 fatality. Maximum cases have been reported from the largely industrial block of Sanand in the rural limits, followed by Dholka.

Among the 23 fresh cases reported from Gandhinagar, the majority are government employees from sachivalaya, udhyog bhawan and those working in departments like sales tax, generaL administration, labour, education and road and buildings department. Most of these patients are home isolated while a few are admitted at GMERS Civil hospital.

