Gujarat: SRP personnel booked for ‘rape’

A State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel posted in Jamnagar was booked August 6 for allegedly raping a woman, who is a Vadodara resident.

According to the woman, she befriended the accused, who is a Surat resident, last year through Facebook where he was using an account under a fake name. The woman also disclosed about the relationship to her husband.

According to her complaint, when she put pressure on him to marry her, the accused threatened to make public their intimate videos. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint against the SRP personnel, and his mother and sister, who also allegedly threatened her.

Police registered an offence under IPC sections 376 (2) (n), 323, 506(1) and 114 against the SRP personnel, his mother and his sister.