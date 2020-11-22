Gujarat: Speaker takes stock of preparations for two-day officers’ meet in Kevadia

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi

With preparations on in full swing for the two-day 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) to be held at the Statue of Unity Tent City in Kevadia in Narmada district on November 25 and 26, Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, on Saturday, took stock of the arrangements. Trivedi, who chaired a meeting with the district administration to review the preparations said that the conference would discuss the harmonious coordination between the executive, the legislature and the judiciary.

Thanking the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for choosing the Statue of Unity for the Conference, Trivedi said, “The direct presence and guidance of the President, Vice President, Speaker of Lok Sabha as well as online concluding speech by the Prime Minister and the pledge for National Unity in the backdrop of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will make the conference unforgettable.”

The theme for this year’s Conference is `Harmonious Coordination between Legislature, Executive and Judiciary- Key to a Vibrant Democracy’. President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the AIPOC.

This will be the first time that the President and the Vice President will attend the conference and the first where the Prime Minister will deliver an address virtually. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be the guests of the conference. The conference is likely to be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chairpersons of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as Speakers of 33 State Legislative Assemblies along with their teams.

The district administration has begun conducting mandatory Covid19 tests on staff and officials, who will be attending the event. R S Kashyap, District Medical Officer, Narmada, said that close to 6,000 persons will undergo Covid-19 tests. This includes the staff of the tourist attractions of the Statue of Unity complex and the Tent City, where the state delegations will be put up, as well as security personnel. “We are expecting a maximum of about 2,000 dignitatries coming for the conference. Everyone will undergo the Covid test,” Kashyap said.

