Gujarat: Sowing sluggish as 10 dists record deficit rain

SOWING OF Kharif crop has been sluggish this season as around one-third of the state’s 33 districts have recorded deficient rainfall, with Saurashtra running the largest arrears.

Farmers have completed sowing in just 6.89 lakh hectare (lh) or around eight percent of last three year’s annual sowing area of the state, latest data of the Directorate of Agriculture (DAG) of Gujarat shows. The 6.89 lh is almost half of 13.94 lh sowing recorded during corresponding period last year. Saurashtra, the region which comprises 11 districts of the state, is leading the chart with farmers having completed sowing in 4.97 lh. North Gujarat farmers have completed planting operations in 1.07 lh while their counterparts in central Gujarat and south Gujarat have done so in 42,300 hectare and 15,100 ha respectively.

Amreli in Saurashtra is the only district in the state which has reported sowing in more than one lh. Farmers in this district, which was hit by cyclone Tauktae, have completed sowing in 1.58 lh. It is followed by Morbi (88,500ha) and Rajkot (88,000 ha). Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar have reported sowing in less than 1,000 ha each. Chhota Depur and Dahod in central Gujarat and the Dangs and Navsari in south Gujarat too have reported planting in less than 1,000 ha area each.

The sluggishness is apparently a result of the Amreli, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh and Rajkot districts in Saurashtra, Aravalli in north Gujarat, Chhota Udepur and Dahod in central Gujarat and Vyara in south Gujarat region having recorded less than normal rainfall between June 6 and June 27 this year, data of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) shows.

Of these 10 districts, Porbandar (-77%), Gir Somnath (-73%) and Junagadh (-66%) have large deficits (LD) while in the rest seven districts, the deficit is in the range of 59 per cent to 20 per cent. Anand, Kheda, Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Patan are the only districts which have recorded rainfall in large excess during the month of June. Ahmedabad and Surat too have received excess rainfall while the remaining 16 districts have experienced normal rainfall so far, the IMD data further shows.

Among the sowing done so far, cotton accounts for 3.52 lh or more than a half of the total sowing. The largest acreage, 2.83 lh, has been reported from Saurashtra even as sowing of this cash crop has not been reported from Devbhumi Dwarka district of the region so far. Amreli (92,100 ha) and Morbi (50,600 ha) are the leading districts.

Groundnut is the other crop which has been planted in 2.60 lh so far. Saurashtra has reported 2.32 lh of that with Amreli (59,800 ha) and Rajkot (52,600 ha) being the largest districts of this crop at this stage. Overall, cotton acreage stands at 13.79 per cent of the last three years’ average area and groundnut 15.35 per cent. Oilseed crops are reported to have been sown in 2.64 lh (10.28%), pulse crops in 4,558 ha (1.06 %), cereals in 10,876 ha (0.80%) and cash crops, including cotton, as well vegetables and fodder in 4.08 lh (9.76%), as per the DAG data.