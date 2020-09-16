Gujarat: ‘Solanki in rehabilitation, will be discharged soon’

Solanki, who contested and lost the Rajya Sabha polls in June this year, has been in hospital for 85 days now, after being admitted on June 21.

Former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Bharatsinh Solanki, who tested positive for Covid-19 on June 21, two days after contesting in the Rajya Sabha polls, has been hospitalised for the past 85 days.

Solanki, who was put on ventilator support at CIMS hospital in Ahmedabad in mid-July, has recovered from the disease and is in rehabilitation, his spokesperson said adding that the leader will be discharged soon.

Solanki, who contested and lost the Rajya Sabha polls in June this year, has been in hospital for 85 days now, after being admitted on June 21. He has spent nearly 40 days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Ventilator and BiPAP after suffering a lung collapse, his spokesperson Lalit Patel said.

Solanki, who had recovered from Covid-19 in early August, however, developed complications and was under continued treatment. On Tuesday, Lalit Patel told this newspaper, “Bharatbhai has recovered and is not on Ventilator support any more. He is in rehabilitation, undergoing physiotherapy. He will be discharged soon. He is able to move around without support and is also communicating.”

