Gujarat: Smriti Irani asks people to respect anganwadi workers, distributes smartphones among them

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday launched the project to Integrated Child Development Services-Common Application Software (ICDS-CAS) in the state by handing over smartphones to anganwadi workers and supervisors.

Lauding the role of anganwadi workers and urging the people of Gujarat to thank them for their service, Irani said at the event held in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, “Let us take out at least one minute and pay our gratitudes to the anganwadi sisters for their dedication and selfless work.”

She also suggested the state government to link the data available at the back-end through state government’s existing e-mamta, a mother and child information tracking system.

“Very rarely would it happen that a child, after growing up, remembers the anganwadi worker who took care of him and taught important life lessons. That is why the Union government made a TV commercial to spread awareness about the important role these women workers play in society,” she said.

“It is my appeal to the people of Gujarat to spare some time and say ‘thank you’ whenever you spot an Anganwadi worker. They have not become anganwadi workers for money. It is the responsibility of the society to see that these women get respect,” said Irani.

By September 15, over 58,000 smart phones will be distributed to a similar number of anganwadi workers and supervisors across the state at a cost of Rs 45 crore. This will be followed by a training and by October, the system is expected to be operational across the state, said ICDS director, Ashok Sharma.

The system will replace a total of 11 manual registers maintained by the anganwadi workers to an online real time database system along with beneficiary details. The existing monthly progressive reports (MPRs) would be replaced by real-time access mechanism.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Vibhavari Dave, said that ICDS-CAS will offload nearly 90 per cent manual work of anganwadi workers. The ICDS-CAS was launched as a part of POSHAN Abhiyan by the Government of India in March 2018.

Irani exuded confidence that smartphones would significantly lower the burden of paperwork for the anganwadi workers. She asked them to go the extra mile by providing information to village women about Ayushman Bharat scheme as well as nearby hospitals which are part of it.

She also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in fighting malnutrition when he was Gujarat’s Chief Minister. “If you flip the pages of history, you will find that it was for the first time a male chief minister showed concern for the health of women and nutrition of children by launching various schemes. I thank Modiji for bringing such a political and administrative revolution,” she said.

Beneficiaries of the Vhali Dikari Scheme were given certificates at the event.

(With PTI)