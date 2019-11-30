Gujarat: Six of family found dead with throats slit in Dahod

Six members of a family including four children were found dead in a pool of blood with their throats slit, at their residence in Tarkhanda Mahua village of Dahod’s Sanjeli taluka on Friday morning, police said.

The bodies of Saniben Palas (34) and her children Amraj Palas (11), Dipika Palas (9), Ravi Palas (5) and Pritesh Palas (3), were found outside their house on separate cots. Saniben’s husband, Bharat Palas’s (40) body was found one km away from their house in a nearby farm, where his body was allegedly dragged after the alleged murder. All of them were killed with sharp-edged weapons. No other kind of injury marks were found on their bodies, the police said.

The bodies of Saniben and her children were spotted on Friday morning by other villagers who then informed the police. According to the Dahod police, the incident took place late on Thursday night when everyone was fast asleep. No arrests have been made yet.

Bharat and Saniben worked as farm labourers. The police is yet to identify the accused and establish the motive behind the murder. The police suspects that more than two persons could have been involved in the murder. The nearby villagers claim that they did not hear any screaming or cries for help at night, the police said.

“The bodies were only spotted in the morning. Bharat’s body was recovered after following the trail of blood from his house to the farm. It is difficult to establish if there was a loot of any kind. Their house was not ransacked. Prima facie it appears to be a case of personal enmity or some personal issue over which the murder took place and we are questioning their family members and friends to get some leads into the matter. Everything else is still under investigation,” said Superintendent of Police, Dahod, Hitesh Joysar.